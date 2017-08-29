Help Doncaster hospice celebrate its 25th birthday

Doncaster residents are being invited to go and help the town’s hospice celebrate its 25th birthday

Staff at St John’s Hospice, off Weston Road, Balby, are hosting a fete on Saturday, September 2, from 12 noon until 4pm, on the car park and garden of the St John’s Information Centre, just behind the hospice.

And during the event, visitors can literally leave their mark. For moulds of fingerprints will be taken, which will go to form the wings of a big dragonfly sculpture –the symbol of the hospice – which will take pride of place in the hospice garden to mark its 25th birthday.

Fun at the fete includes music from local choirs, craft stalls, fairground rides, fun for the kids and much more.

All proceeds raised from the day will go into hospice funds.

Organiser of the event, Andrew Brankin, service manager who oversees the hospice, said: “Please come along and celebrate with us. Our hospice will have been running for 25 years, helping people and their families at their time of need and every penny raised from our event will be used to make our patients’ lives more comfortable.”