Help at hand for the disabled in South Yorkshire

A new disability network was launched in Rotherham last Thursday, August 24, Springwell Gardens Community Centre.

After some discussion and a vote, it was agreed to call the new organisation Rotherham Disability Network. Over 30 people attended the meeting and agreed the objectives of the network. These are:

A Voice for All - promoting disability rights

Influencing and working together with services

Promoting improved access for all

Signposting people to advice, agencies and activities

Introduce a buddying system to support one another

The Chair, Vice Chair and Steering Group were elected at the meeting. Julie Sharp was unanimously agreed as Chair, Mary Jacques as Vice-Chair. Anyone who defines themselves as disabled can become a member free of charge.

The next members meeting for the Rotherham Disability Network will be held at 11am on Thursday 19th October 2017 at Springwell Gardens Community Centre. Everyone is welcome to attend.

More details of the Network are available from Steve on 01709 368515 or email info@rotherfed.org. Springwell Gardens Community Centre is on Eastwood View, Rotherham S65 1NG