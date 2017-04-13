Heartless thieves steal flagstones from Sheffield General Cemetery

Callous thieves have stolen several large flagstones from Sheffield General Cemetery.

The cemetery trust which runs the site close to Ecclesall Road said raiders struck sometime between Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Stolen flagstones.

In a Facebook post they said: "We are saddened to discover this morning that several large flagstones have been stolen from the cemetery grounds overnight, close to the steps to Stalker Walk.

"Please let us know if you saw anything suspicious yesterday evening, perhaps a van being loaded up at the Gatehouse entrance? How awful to steal from a cemetery."

The incident has been reported to the police. Call 101 with information.