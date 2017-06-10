'Heartbroken' partner pays tribute to Rotherham crash victim who was 'in the wrong car at the wrong time'

The ‘devastated’ partner of a young woman killed in a horror crash has paid tribute to her, describing her as a ‘devoted mum’ who was always happy.

Mum of two, Megan Borrows, died when the car she was a passenger in crashed into parked cars in Kimberworth at around 2.30am on Thursday.

Megan with daughter Rhia

Megan leaves behind daughters Rhia, 5, and Keira, 1, and her partner of eight years, Steve Moorcroft, who says he is still in shock and has been left completely ‘devastated’ by the loss.

“She was a wonderful mum, her priorities first and foremost were always the kids,” said Steve, of West Avenue, Rawmarsh.

The 32-year-old added: “She did everything for them, and put them before everything else in her life. She stayed home and looked after them while I was at work because I work very long hours.

“She was always happy. She was great, funny and never had any upset with anyone”

Steve says Megan had been out and was getting a lift home when the accident took place.

He said: “She was in the wrong car at the wrong time. It’s really out of character for her to have been out that late.

Usually if she was out with her mates, she’d be home early and would say she’d been bored without the kids.”

Two 22-year-old men and a 19-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the crash. They have all now been released under investigation.

Megan leaves behind daughters Rhia, 5, Keira, 1, and partner Steve Moorcroft, 32.

Steve says his life has been turned upside down, and is now set to step back from his position as a managing director at a building supplies company to take care of their young children.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken. I’ve told the girls and the oldest one has ups and downs, but the youngest one, who’s only 18 months-old, will probably only remember her through photographs now.”

Steve wants to take the children away on holiday once Megan’s funeral is over so they have something ‘positive’ to focus on.

Megan’s niece Niamh Kimpton has set up a fundraising page to help pay for the holiday.

Megan died in a crash in Kimberworth on Thursday

Anyone with information on the collision is asked call police on 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 8 of June 8, 2017.

You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.