Heartache as thieves ransack gardens outside Sheffield retirement flats

Callous thieves have reportedly ransacked communal gardens used by elderly residents in Sheffield.

A resident posted details about the incident on the Sheffield Forum website this morning and said thieves had stolen a number of items from outside homes at the retirement flats in Richmond Road, Handsworth.

The woman's message read: "I hope the thief who has taken our garden lights, hanging baskets, plants, planters and bird feeder takes as much care as the the 80-year-old pensioners he has stolen from.

"All we are left with is the mess, destruction and heartache he has caused."

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.