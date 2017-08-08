Ward staff refresh day room for patients in Doncaster

Ward staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary have turned a drab day room into a popular dining and meeting place for both patients and visitors.

Thanks to the enthusiasm and generosity of staff, the day room on Ward 25 has been given a total makeover. Now redecorated, the new-look area offers a comfy and relaxing place away from the busy ward area and allows patients to socialise and chat with relatives and friends.

As part of the refurbishment, there is a large wall-mounted television, fireplace, curtains, colourful pictures on the walls and new furniture. The room has also been given those all-important homely touches, including table cloths, china cups and plates and a reminiscence wall filled with black and white photographs.

Ward Manager, and inspiration behind the upgrade, Debbie Forbes said: “The room is now being used to its full potential and we’ve received fantastic feedback from both patients and relatives.

“Previously the room was very dull and so I decided to do something about it – and the response from my colleagues was amazing. Everything in the room has been donated by them or paid for through their fundraising events and I want give special thanks to both Cathy Matthews and Mandy Sennett for donating the fireplace and the paint. As a team, we came in on our days off to spruce up the room and create the reminiscence wall. The patients joined in too and made the celebration bunting for the room’s opening.”

Ward 25 is a medical ward that cares for mainly older patients, some of whom have dementia. The new day room will be used as a place for patients to eat their meals, enjoy activities, socialise or just to come and watch television. The revamped area will also help to support the Trust’s commitment to the national ‘#endPJparalysis’ campaign which encourages patients to change out of their pyjamas into their day clothes and move around to help in their recovery and improve independence.

Paul King, a patient on Ward 25 who has been using the new day room, said: “I am here most nights watching the TV. It’s lovely to come and chat with the other patients. I get a lot of visitors on an evening and it’s good to have somewhere to go, relax and talk with them away from the ward.”

If you would like to get involved in fundraising for our hospitals, please contact the Communications Team on Tel: 01302 366666 ext 644244.