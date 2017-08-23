Walker’s Warriors get their rear into gear for charity

A group of 50 plus ‘warriors’ are set to get their rears into gear as they complete 10k of muddy fields, woodlands, streams and climbs in aid of Grimsby hospital.

The fitness friends are appealing for more people to swell their ranks as they get ready to face the Lunacy race which is being held in Hatcliffe, Lincolnshire, on Sunday October 22.

The group has set its sights on raising money for Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust’s official charity, the Health Tree Foundation and wants another 20 people to swell their ranks.

Paul Walker, who runs Walker’s running club, has put the team together. He said: “I would love another 20 people to sign up to the event as it will not only be a great laugh, a massive challenge but also a great way to raise money for our local hospital.”

The Rear into Gear appeal aims to buy specialist keyhole equipment which will benefit patients suffering from bowel complaints at both Grimsby and Scunthorpe hospitals.

Paul said: “If you are up for a challenge then please get in touch. It will not only push your fitness and endurance but it is for a good local worthy cause.”

If you are interested in helping then contact Paul Walker on 07764 760561.The cost is £30, which includes a donation to Rear into Gear.

Louise Salt, colorectal specialist nurse, said: “We cannot thank Paul and his team enough for their support for local bowel cancer patients. The whole idea of the appeal is to provide better surgical equipment for these people and with groups like Paul’s we are getting closer and closer to achieving just that.”

If you would like to support the Rear into Gear Lunacy Team through a donation please visit Click here or if you wish to organise your own event please get in touch with Lauren Alexander on 03033 304514 or email: lauren.alexander@nhs.net