Thousands of school children to be offered flu vaccination

More than 53,500 school children in the region will be offered a vaccination this winter in a bid to stamp out flu.

Thousands of children in Rotherham, Bassetlaw, North Lincolnshire and Doncaster will be offered the free flu vaccination.

Now parents are being urged to take up the offer of protecting their child in this way.

The vaccinations, which are given via a nasal spray, will be carried out by nurses who work for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), and will start in early October.

The initiative is part of the National Healthy Child Flu Vaccination Programme and the vaccine is being offered to healthy children as well as those with a health condition in reception class, Year 1, 2, 3 and 4.

The breakdown of children eligible for vaccination is:

• Rotherham 17,500 youngsters.

• Doncaster around 19,000.

• North Lincolnshire 10,200.

• Bassetlaw 6,800.

Sarah Thompson, RDaSH’s vaccination team clinical lead, said: “Flu can be a very unpleasant illness in children and some children can develop serious complications. The nasal spray is painless and easy for the children to have. By offering the flu vaccination to as many children as possible, we help to protect them in time for winter. As well as protecting those vaccinated children, the disease is less able to spread as easily and so they also help to protect younger brothers and sisters and other family members including parents and grandparents.”

Any parents or guardians wanting further information about the flu immunisation programme for children in these areas should contact the team on 01302 566776.