TB patient’s charity hike raises thousands for Sheffield hospital staff

A woman who recovered from tuberculosis (TB) with the help of city specialists has raised hundreds of pounds in a Sheffield Hospitals Charity hike as a thank you for the care she received.

Allanah Millson, aged 32, from Nether Edge was joined by more than twenty family members on the Walk for Wards event, raising £1,450 for the Infectious Diseases department at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Now, eighteen months after her diagnosis, Allanah is nearing the end of her treatment, and says she not only owes the staff her life, but that they made a very difficult journey a lot easier.

She said: “In February 2016 I was diagnosed with tuberculosis. I was 31, active, happy and healthy so it came as a complete and devastating shock to me.

“My symptoms developed roughly over a year. I began with a wheeze, then a swollen gland in my throat followed by a throat infection. During the last month before diagnosis I had a horrendous cough, night sweats, fever and weight loss.

“I was admitted to hospital where I was diagnosed with extra-pulmonary TB that had spread throughout my body affecting my lungs, tonsils, lymph nodes, spleen and brain. The strain was also resistant to one of the most effective antibiotics used to treat TB.

“I had to stay in an isolation unit for two weeks. Then once the risk of infection had reduced I was allowed to go home to continue with an eighteen month course of antibiotics. But after six weeks on the treatment I had an unforeseeable allergic reaction which meant I needed to stop the TB treatment immediately. I was then readmitted to hospital for three months.

“The Infectious Diseases department worked endlessly to restore my essential bodily functions and to find a combination of medication that would effectively treat the TB. My treatment was successful and I left hospital in July 2016 on a combination of oral and intravenous antibiotics. I’m hopeful that my medication treatment will end this month.

“Since being discharged from hospital the care that I have received as an outpatient has been just as dedicated as when I was in hospital. Every member of staff that I have seen has been more than helpful and they have really made a very difficult journey a lot easier. Their endless kindness, patience and positivity has been incredible.

“I took part in Walk for Wards to raise money to show all the staff within the Infectious Diseases department how grateful I am to them for not only saving my life, but for all of the amazing work that they do every day. I am in awe of the work that they do and will be forever in their debt.”

To donate to Sheffield Hospitals Charity, visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/donate