Super sum raised at hard-working Isle cancer charity’s summer ball

Supporters and friends of Isle charity Team Verrico dressed up in their best to celebrate another very successful year.

The highly active volunteer charity works to help individuals and families suffering from the effects of cancer, giving medical, psychological and practical support, and funds research to aid better diagnosis and treatment.

Team Verrico ball-goers

The glittering 2017 ball at the Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, raised a whopping £6,015.35 to further its ongoing, vital work.

Paul Verrico of Epworth said: “It was an absolute honour to give a speech as the outgoing chairman of Team Verrico.

“It was the first time we’ve totally sold out the Baths Hall, with 370 people in attendance. Epworth Town Council had lent us the Christmas lights, which added an air of festival to proceedings and Walkers Nurseries had very kindly bedecked the hall with trees and foliage to lend itself to a red carpet feel.

“A huge sum was raised which will go directly to helping families facing cancer; to provide second opinions, support during chemotherapy and to pay for counselling of those afflicted or bereaved. We also launched our new website at www.teamverrico.org on the night; people can download application forms etc directly from there.”

Team Verrico ball

This year saw the charity expand its reach with new volunteers and services. A new chairman, Nicholas Cranfield,is now in office.

Team Verrico Ball

Ladies enjoying the Team Verrico ball

Couple at Team Verrico ball

Teram Verrico ball

Team Verrico ballgoers

Team Verrico annual ball