South Yorkshire midwives encouraged to meet author

Barnsley Hospital is celebrating World Book Day by encouraging people to attend a meet the author event with Sarah Stables, editor of ‘Oxford Handbook of Midwifery’ Third Edition.

Taking place on Thursday March 2, the afternoon is an open invitation for students of midwifery, current midwives and those who are interested in publishing their work in similar books/journals.

A question and answer session will also take place to gain a further understanding of the book and of the practice of midwifery.

The book – due in paper format in March - is now available as an e-book and describes itself as “The essential one-stop guide to the key principles of the care and management of pregnancy, birth and beyond. Concise yet comprehensive, with its recognisable and easy-to-use Oxford Handbook format, midwives will find this a treasure trove of clear, practical guidance. Whether you are a student needing a helping hand through the subject, or an experienced practitioner needing to refresh your knowledge in an emergency, you can be sure that this handbook will be there for you.

The event is being held in Barnsley Hospital’s education centre between 1-2pm.