South Yorkshire hospital nurse published in national guidelines

A lead nurse from Barnsley Hospital is one of 16 authors of a quality standards guide about the standards of care that should be met for home oxygen services the UK.

Jacqui Pollington, Lead Respiratory Nurse, is an author of the British Thoracic Society quality standards for home oxygen use in adults. The British Thoracic Society (BTS) exists to improve standards of care for people who have respiratory diseases and to support and develop those who provide that care.

The purpose of the quality standards document is to provide healthcare professionals, commissioners, service providers and patients with a guide to standards of care that should be met for home oxygen provision in the UK, together with measurable markers of good practice.

Jacqui has a keen interest in the ethics of oxygen treatment for patients who are smokers and has previously featured on Joan Bakewell’s BBC Radio 4 show discussing these issues.

As a result of her work with the ethics committee, Jacqui was contacted by the British Thoracic Society and invited to be a member of their Home Oxygen Quality Standard Development Group.

Jacqui said: “It was a privilege to be involved in the development of these standards of care. Oxygen services are often overlooked, and this important document provides commissioners and providers with a tool that demonstrates what a good oxygen service looks like. We are about to launch our new oxygen service here in Barnsley and I’m proud to say that our service will mirror the BTS standards.”

The guidelines can be viewed online at www.brit-thoracic.org.uk/standards-of-care/quality-standards/bts-home-oxygen-quality-standards/.