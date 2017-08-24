South Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire dignitaries attend health meeting

Dignitaries from Doncaster, Rotherham and North Lincolnshire have attended the annual members’ meeting of a local health trust.

The Civic Mayor of Doncaster Cllr George Derx joined Rotherham Mayor Cllr Eve Rose Keenan and Mayor for North Lincolnshire Cllr Peter Clark along with local residents, patients and carers at the meeting, held by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) at The Carlton Park, Rotherham.

Visitors were able to hear about the Trust’s performance for the past year as well as seeing what is planned for the coming 12 months. There was also an opportunity to meet the RDaSH governors, who represent them, and see the services the Trust delivers locally.

RDaSH Chairman Lawson Pater said: “I’d like to thank everyone who came along to support our event; it was a pleasure to see so many local people turning out to hear about the achievements of our dedicated staff over the last year.”