Sheffield woman helps hundreds back to health

A gym instructor who spreads her passion for sport to scores of people who need to improve their health and fitness, has been recognised for a second time.

Big-hearted Clare Wasden has helped hundreds of people suffering with disabilities, long-term conditions and injuries get back on their feet and into sport. over the past four years. She joined Concord Sports Centre in 2013 as an exercise referral instructor.

Her work is clearly appreciated by many of her clients as she has been been shortlisted for the second year at the Shiregreen Community Awards.

Forty-four years old Ms Wasden has been nominated in the Sporting Hero Award category, which recognises outstanding contribution to local sport.

She said: “I am truly honoured to be shortlisted for the Sporting Hero Award.

“This nomination means so much to me and I hope it will raise awareness of the work we do at Concord in helping people recover from an illness or disability.”

She continued: “The work I do can often be challenging but seeing how patients progress during their time in the scheme makes it all worthwhile.”

In her spare time, Clare continues to help others by devising ways to raise money for charities such as Macmillan Cancer and the British Heart Foundation.

She also picked up her gloves and competed in a charity boxing match recently to raise money for the PSP Association.

Nominees will attend the Shiregreen Community Awards, that will be held at the Tankersley Manor Hotel on February 24.

The SIV Exercise Referral Scheme started at Concord in 2004 and is now available to people across the city. To date, the scheme has helped over 16,000 patients by using low-impact, tailor-made physical activity programmes to boost their fitness, health and wellbeing.

Concord is operated by SIV - part of the not-for-profit Sheffield City Trust, whose primary objective is to improve the health and wellbeing of Sheffield people by providing facilities for sport and leisure activities. Its award-winning GP referral scheme works typically with people with conditions such as heart disease, arthritis and obesity. For further information, call 0114 257 4426.

