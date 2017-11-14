Sheffield osteopath runner up in national award

Bannerdale Osteopaths in Nether Edge has been crowned runner up for Osteopathic Practice of the Year 2017 by Institute of Osteopathy.

Sheffield based Bannerdale Osteopaths has been recognised as the 2nd best Osteopathic Practice in the UK at the institute of Osteopathy’s annual awards show.

The awards ceremony took place at St Pauls Cathedral in Central London and was well attended by many respected figures in the Osteopathic world, including Steven Ojari, Mariska Wilkins and Alex Jones from Bannerdale Osteopaths.

Bannerdale Osteopaths is located in Nether Edge, Sheffield and is run by experienced local Osteopath Steven Ojari who provides a friendly relaxed environment for all patients. Steven has been running Bannerdale for 5 years now, initially from Abbeydale Road, but more recently from their custom renovated building in Nether Edge.

To be crowned 1st runner up in the category of Practice of the Year is a massive accolade for the small family run clinic and shows that they are providing excellent customer care, encouraging and using patient feedback, and demonstrating a commitment to developing the standards of their service in line with the iO Patient Charter.

“We did it!! Last night we won runner-up at the Institute of Osteopathy Awards, making us 2nd best clinic in the UK, as voted by our profession!! It means so much to us, we have worked so hard to make Bannerdale Osteopaths a great place for you all. Getting the recognition from our profession really means a lot to us and we’ll continue to strive to be the best clinic we can be.” Steven Ojari, Bannerdale Osteopaths

“Our goal is to get you back to health as quickly as we can, using as few treatments as possible and we view a successful outcome by not seeing you again! That’s not to say we will abandon you once you are starting to feel a bit better. You should leave with an understanding of why your condition has arisen and knowledge of what you can do to prevent re-occurrence. Exercises are in many instances very important too so we will attempt to find a few that work for you and your lifestyle to speed up your recovery and reduce the chances of you needing ongoing care.” Steven Ojari, Bannerdale Osteopaths