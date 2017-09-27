Please donate blood in Sheffield this October

People in Sheffield are being urged to make an appointment to donate blood during October.

Autumn is a time when blood stocks can drop, as many people have busy school routines and work commitments. The shorter days and wetter weather can also put people off venturing out.

However the need for blood is 365 days a year, whatever the weather, and seriously ill hospital patients in Sheffield will rely on blood donors to save their lives.

Harriet Summerhayes, NHS Blood and Transplant Marketing and Communications officer covering Sheffield, said: “We know it’s a bit colder and a bit darker outside but we really need people in Sheffield to make an appointment to give blood.

“Blood donation save lives and it’s an amazing gift to give. We need your help this autumn to make sure our stocks stay healthy, so that every hospital patient who needs a transfusion gets that precious gift.

“Booking an appointment online is really easy and it only takes a few moments.”

There is a dedicated blood donor centre at Cathedral Court on Church Street in Sheffield. Donor centres are bright and modern venues with free Wifi, with longer opening hours than community venues.

Making an appointment is strongly recommended as many sessions cannot accommodate ‘walk-in’ donations.

Whilst there is less overall national demand for blood than in previous years, NHS Blood and Transplant still depends on people donating blood regularly throughout the year.

We need over 6,000 blood donations every day to treat patients in need across England. That’s why there is always a need for people to give blood.

There is also a particular demand for new donors with the O negative and A negative blood groups, which are ‘universal’ donor groups that are vital for emergency blood and platelet transfusions.

The Ro subtype, which is more commonly found in black people, is especially valuable for the treatment of sickle cell disease. Sickle cell is the fastest growing genetic disorder in the UK and the NHS needs 40,000 new black blood donors this year.

The easiest way to make an appointment to donate blood in Sheffield is either through the NHS Give Blood app or by visiting www.blood.co.uk. You can also call us on 0300 123 23 23.