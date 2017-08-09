New endoscopy unit opening at Scunthorpe General Hospital

The doors to the brand new £1.6 million endoscopy unit at Scunthorpe General Hospital are set to open to patients.

Located on the Church Lane side of the hospital, close to the main entrance, the unit also houses the lower gastrointestinal (GI) unit and stoma care services.

The first patients will be seen next week for lower GI and stoma care.

The endoscopy service, currently based in the coronation block of the hospital, will relocate to the new unit on Saturday August 12 and see patients from the following Monday.

The new unit will provide dedicated outpatient and day case facilities.

Mr Martin Gough, consultant upper GI and general surgeon, said: “The new unit is a bright and welcoming environment. More comfortable surroundings and greater privacy will allow us to treat patients with greater dignity and respect as well as helping us to deliver better care.”

The unit now has an additional treatment room which will enable Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust to expand its service for patients participating in the national bowel screening programme.

Mick Morgan, of Crowle, is a patient panel representative and has worked with the planning team on the development. He said: “I have really enjoyed being involved and have offered my thoughts and views on the scheme from a patient point of view.

“The new unit will offer a more streamlined service in a much nicer and brighter environment for patients.”