Money-spinning North Lincolnshire youngster boosts the coffers of hospital

A money-spinning 12-year-old fundraiser has boosted the coffers of ward 18 at Scunthorpe hospital.

Shelby Chant, of Brigg, chose the ward as a way of saying thank you for the care and support the staff gave to her grandma Ann Lister when she was a patient.

The fundraiser holds an annual event during the Easter school holidays at her home and raises money for different charities. This year she raised £170 in aid of The Health Tree Foundation, the official charity of Scunthorpe hospital.

She raised the money from a stall which she held at her home. She made and sold her own crafts, as well having a guess the bunny’s name and other games.

Together with her brother Oliver they created leaflets about the fundraising event and handed them out to neighbours and friends.

Shelby said: “Every year I like to help a local charity and look forward to holding my annual event. This year I wanted to give something back to the staff on ward 18 who helped my grandma.”

Ward 18 ward sister Julieann Woollas said: “When we heard that Shelby had held a fundraising event for the ward we were overwhelmed. To set up an event and raise £170 at just 12 years of age is fantastic. We would like to say a huge thank you to Shelby for helping our ward.”

