Isle fitness camp celebrates seven years

Marking seven years of getting people fit and healthy is an Isle-based regime this month.

October 2010 saw the doors of fitness camp, Isle Lose It Ltd, open for the first time.

With its unique, no nonsense approach to health and fitness, numbers soon increased as people spread the word about this brand-new concept.

Today, seven years on, Isle Lose It (ILI) still has a strong following of over 50 members from in and around the region.

Founder Sue Taylor-Birch said: “ILI has built its reputation on the belief that exercise is for all, no matter what your current fitness ability is. Every single bespoke ILI workout is designed by me with that in mind, ensuring that all members, no matter what their fitness level is gets a great workout and that no one gets left behind.

“People come to us for all kinds or reasons from weight loss to stress management and for the added support of working out with a group of like-minded, supportive people.

“We have seen literally hundreds of Isle folk benefit from our health and fitness programme, and pride ourselves in the level of customer support we offer to all our members”

For more information on Isle Lose It email Sue info@isleloseit.com