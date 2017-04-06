Hospitals are given disabled parking friendly status

The parking facilities at Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Goole hospitals have been given disabled friendly status.

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust has been awarded the Disabled Parking Accreditation (DPA) from Disabled Motoring UK.

To meet the criteria car parks must have sufficient accessible bays, clear signage, easy access and good lighting. Facilities should also offer accessible pay machines and provide enforcement so bays are not abused by people who are not disabled.

The DPA is primarily aimed at improving parking for disabled people and reducing abuse of disabled bays.

The Equality Act 2010 says that providers of services to the public must make reasonable adjustments to remove barriers which may discriminate against disabled people.

Keith Fowler, head of facilities at the Trust, said: “We are committed to providing high quality parking facilities for our disabled patients, staff and visitors and are delighted to have met the standards for this accreditation.”

Phil Whale, car parking and security manager said: “This is the second award we have received for parking in the last year which shows our commitment to improving our parking facilities.”

The Trust was one of the first in the country to be awarded the Professionalism in Parking Accreditation from the British Parking Association in July 2016.