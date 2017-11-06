Home dialysis help for kidney patients

Kidney patients wanting to take advantage of home-based dialysis were given life changing advice at a series of open days.

Specialist staff from Sheffield Teaching Hospitals were on hand at two open days, organised by the Sheffield Kidney Institute.

Patients, families and carers were given an insight into home-based dialysis, which enables them to plan their treatment around their own life.

During the events, held last Friday and Saturday, two camper vans kitted out with dialysis equipment were parked outside the Sorby renal outpatients unit at the Northern General Hospital, with patients on board demonstrating Peritoneal dialysis that can be undertaken at home.

Home dialysis has given Michael Winfro, 61, of South Anston the freedom to dialyse when he wants.

He said: “A few weeks ago I booked a few days in Paris as a surprise for my wife. I dialysed Monday evening, caught the plane in the morning, spent a day in Paris and came home the next day where I was able to dialyse at home.”

For Roy Richardson, 39, of Barnsley, at-home dialysis has made a fantastic difference to his life.

He said “When I was in the unit I had to come in for dialysis three times a week, but the strict regime didn’t suit me and I got quite ill. Now I’m dialysing at home, I can dialyse five times a week and I can go out when I want. I’ve got a lot more freedom.”

Roy, who has lived with kidney problems since the age of 14 and has been on dialysis since a failed kidney transplant in 2008, is now back on the kidney transplant waiting list thanks to his improved health.