Health trusts take action to reduce staff sickness

Two Sheffield health trusts have appointed a leading occupational physiotherapist to reduce staff sickness.

Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust (SCH) and Sheffield Health & Social Care NHS Foundation Trust (SHSC) have both appointed a leading occupational physiotherapy provider to ensure the health and wellbeing of their employees.

Jane Clawson, Deputy Director of Human Resources and Organisational Development at SCH, said: “The Physio Med model works well for us financially, and knowing that our staff can get advice over the phone within hours of reporting a problem enables us to deal promptly with instances of absenteeism or presenteeism.” The Physio Med service is also expected to deliver valuable cost savings to the Trusts.