Have a say on your health service of the future, Isle residents told

Services are under strain and ways must be found to help people to better health, say NHS bosses.

As the health service struggles to meet patients’ needs, an appeal has been issued to people in and around the Isle and North Lincolnshire to learn to ‘look after themselves and each other’.

A meeting on the afternoon of March 1 in Scunthorpe seeks to address people’s concerns about healthcare and demonstrate how best to use services.

As growing numbers of people need care, and health treatments grow more expensive, additional funding and staffing shortages can leave services unable to cope.

it is vital that people with the most complex care needs within our communities are protected, prioritised and safeguarded, say NHS bosses. Organisations must work closely together to achieve maximum benefit for everyone.

Sustainability and Transformation Plans, including the Humber Coast and Vale STP, have been developed over recent months.

Liane Langdon, Chief Officer at NHS North Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group and lead for the STP work around Mental Health, will speak on what the STP could mean for people in North Lincolnshire at the March meeting.

She said: “We want to have a different conversation about how we can help people feel confident about looking after themselves and each other, and we must make sure that the best service or support for them at that time is the easiest one to find”.

Health Matters 5 will feature interactive workshops about medicines, self-care and prescriptions, and thinking differently about how we use primary care services such as GPs and practice nurses.

A discussion will take place about improving outcomes from some surgical procedures by asking people to improve health by stopping smoking, reducing weight and increasing exercise before surgery.

There will be a market place with stands and am area where you can feed back experiences of local care.

“This really is an essential event for anyone with even a passing interest in health and the NHS,” explained Dr Margaret Sanderson, Chair of NHS North Lincolnshire CCG. “This is your chance to share your opinions about the things that really matter in local healthcare.”

Health Matters 5 is on March 1, 1-4.30pm at the Baths Hall. For people unable to attend, there will be a smaller event on March 7, 6-8pm at the Civic Centre, Scunthorpe. Call 0300 3000 567.