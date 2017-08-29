Fun packed day for those recovering from drug and alcohol addiction in Doncaster

The fourth annual Recovery Games saw over 650 people from all parts of the UK coming together at Hatfield Activity Centre in Doncaster in a fun packed day of celebration of people in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

Fast becoming a local tradition, the games were attended by the Civic Mayor of Doncaster Councillor George Derx who joined the crowds of supporters to cheer on the 36 teams taking part in gladiator style games.

Event organiser and Day Programme Lead for Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service Neil Firbank said: “This year’s games were the biggest and best yet with the recovery community being stronger and more vibrant than ever. The event is about letting people know that recovery is alive and being nurtured in many towns across the region and UK. Thank you to everyone who took part and supported this amazing event.”

The event was funded from donations and raised an amazing £650 on the day which will go towards other activities and next year’s Recovery Games.

Stuart Green, Aspire Service Manager, said: “It’s been a fantastic day with hundreds of people celebrating and applauding those in recovery from an addiction. The event has become a recognised milestone in the recovery calendar. It sees people with different addictions and health conditions come together, connect and learn new skills and most importantly have fun without the need for substances.”

The Recovery Games is an annual event organised by Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service which is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with registered charity The Alcohol and Drug Service.

The event took place on Friday 18 August at the Hatfield Activity Centre, Hatfield Marina, in Doncaster.

The Recovery Games has been totally funded by donations.

If you are struggling with a drug and/or alcohol problem please visit the Aspire website at www.aspire.community