Friends rally round to support young Doncaster dad

Funds are mounting in support of a young Doncaster dad who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Council employee Scott Richardson was told that he had bowel cancer on January 10 this year, and is receiving treatment in Doncaster.

The 27-year-old of Kirk Sandall has a young son of 22 months, Harry, with wife Kirsten.

To support Scott as he battles the disease, his brother Matt Richardson, cousin Dan Hirst, and friends Jack Barnes, Tom Scott, Aaron Smith, Luke Pepper and Kyle Fletcher are all to have their heads shaved on February 9, and are raising money for Cancer Research.

Currently they have raised £2,448 of a £3,000 target through donations to their justgiving page, set up by Matt Richardson.

Matt said: “Any donation, big or small, would be greatly appreciated to help fight this terrible disease!”

Anyone who would like to support the men in their efforts can do so via the link

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ScottRichardson05?utm_source=Facebook