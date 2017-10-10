Free online skills session being held in Sheffield for people with sight loss

Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) is helping people with living with sensory loss in get online as part of its ambitious Online Today project.

A free online basic skills session is being held in Sheffield on 31 October to help people with sight loss get online and take their first steps in using technology.

RNIB will be holding the workshop at Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, 5 Mappin Street, Sheffield, S1 4DT. The session will take place on Tuesday 31 October 2017.

Two sessions will be held on the day. The first workshop will take place in the morning between 10am and 12pm, whilst the afternoon session will be held from 1pm - 3pm.

The session will be hands-on, including interactive demonstrations of how to get the most from products such as tablets, smartphones and eReaders.

Ian Beverley, Assistive Technology Co-ordinator said: “Access to the internet and technology can open up a whole new world for people, but knowing where to start isn’t always easy if you’ve got sight or hearing problems. Our Online Today sessions are the perfect introduction, providing the basic skills and confidence to get online and explore all that is on offer.

“If you’re living with sight loss and are keen to take your first steps in using technology, sign up for the session on 31 October and find out the difference getting online could make to you.”

To find out more and to book your place at the Sheffield session, please call Steve Hambleton on 0114 272 2757.

Alternatively, RNIB has a team of expert volunteers who provide one-to-one support to blind and partially sighted people in the comfort of their own homes. These Online Today volunteers provide hands-on training to help people with sight loss to get the most out of devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Supported by the Big Lottery Fund, Online Today project aims to help 125,000 people living with sensory loss to get online, enabling them to use the internet for everyday tasks such as shopping, banking and staying in touch with friends and family.

For more information about Online Today home visits, please call 0303 123 9999 or visit www.rnib.org.uk/onlinetoday.