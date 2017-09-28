Fifty years’ service for Doncaster nurse

Anniversary celebration

Service

Staff at a Tickhill medical practice are preparing to celebrate a special anniversary.

Next month marks 50 years of service for the NHS by Sister Wilhelmina (Wilma) Burns, and 25 years as a practice nurse at the Tickhill and Colliery Medical Practice. She began her career at Doncaster Royal Infirmary as a Nursing Cadet in 1967.

A spokeswoman said: “Wilma is an exceptional, valued staff member who is committed to the Practice and her patients. She gives exceptional nursing care, with compassion. We are very grateful to Wilma for her hard work and support to partners, staff and patients over 25 years, and for her continued commitment to the NHS which has seen many changes”.