Doncaster workers scoop care award

Their care in working to help hospital patients get home as safely and speedily as possible has won a top team of health workers an award.

A specialist team of people from across disciplines, who support discharge planning for patients, has been named the Care Team of the Year at the Great East Midlands Care Awards.

The Integrated Discharge Team is a partnership between Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals, Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

This team works in unison to tailor every patient discharge from hospital to suit the individual, for a smooth transition and to help them regain their independence as quickly as possible.

Team members include discharge nurse specialists, social workers, mental health workers, community care officers, ward discharge co-ordinators, community nurses and therapists, who all pull together to ensure the discharge process runs smoothly.

Laura Di Ciacca, Integrated Discharge Team Lead for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals, said: “This recognises the collaboration between our respective organisations and what can be achieved by working together.

“It is truly a team effort and this award is testament to their hard work, dedication and proof that integration brings about such positive results for our patients.”

Councillor Muriel Weisz, Chair of Nottinghamshire County Council’s Adult Social Care and Health Committee, said: “These awards celebrate excellence across the care sector. The Bassetlaw Hospital team should feel very proud of their achievements that have led to this award. All award winners will now go through to the final Great British Care Awards next March so fingers crossed our winners may also pick up a national award as well.”

The team will now go to the national final of the Great British Care Awards in Birmingham on March 31.