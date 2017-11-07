Doncaster Trust begins search for new non-executive directors

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is looking for two skilled and energetic Non-executive Directors to join the Trust’s Board of Directors.

Non-executive Directors (NED) play a crucial role in any management team by bringing an independent perspective to the Trust boardroom. They support the Chair, promote NHS values and contribute crucial insight and experience to the development of the organisation.

DBTH is one of Yorkshire’s leading acute trusts, serving a population of more than 420,000 across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and the surrounding areas. Employing over 6,000 people across three main hospital sites and a number of additional services, the Trust is one of only five Teaching Hospitals in Yorkshire and by 2018 is projecting to train 25 per cent of all medical students in the region.

Interested candidates must have a genuine commitment to patients, a passion for providing excellent health services as well as hold experience in a senior management post. Of the two vacancies, one must be, or have been in the past, a registered medical practitioner; for instance a nurse, dentist, midwife or doctor.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to join the Trust, lending your expertise and skill to help guide both the Board and the organisation into, what promises to be, a bright and exciting future.

“In January we became a teaching hospital, a significant achievement for the Trust and recognition of our ambition and drive to continually improve and innovate for the benefit of our patients. By joining DBTH you will be joining some of the best clinical, medical and corporate staff in the entire country.”

If you are interested in applying for the role, visit the Trust’s website here: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/news/non-executive-director-roles-trust/ or for an informal discussion, contact Matthew Kane, Trust Board Secretary, by ringing 01302 644157 or email matthew.kane1@nhs.net