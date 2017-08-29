Day of events to showcase the excellent work of hospital

Barnsley Hospital will be hosting a day of events on Wednesday September 13 to showcase the excellent work across the hospital, invite the public to have their say on the future of services and to raise money for Barnsley Hospital Charity.

The events will begin with the Annual General and Public Members Meeting( AGM) which will take place at 10am (registration from 9.30am) in the Education Centre, located at the Pogmoor Road entrance of the hospital.

The AGM gives members of the public, patients and staff the opportunity to learn about what the Trust has achieved in the past year and future plans and how these plans will affect the people of Barnsley.

The event will include a summary of challenges and achievements from the past year, a patient story and a presentation of the 2016/17 Annual Reports and Accounts.

This will then be followed by a question and answer session led by chief executive Dr Richard Jenkins and chairman, Steve Wragg. People can ask questions on the day or send them to communications.barnsley@nhs.net and these will be read out anonymously.

The day of events ends with the summer fete which will raise funds for Barnsley Hospital Charity. The fete will be held from 12pm until 4.30pm on the grassy area in front of the main hospital building and will include a variety of stalls such as; home baking, refreshments, arts and crafts, beauty stalls, health checks and much more.

The charity is looking for more people to hold stalls at the fete and anyone who is interested in holding a stall is encouraged to contact the Fundraising Co-ordinator on 01226 431650.

Steve Wragg, Chairman of the Barnsley Hospital, said: “The AGM is a fantastic opportunity for Trust members and members of the public to review the Trust’s achievements over the past year. This year we’ve introduced more events to encourage members of the public to come forward and get involved with the hospital, it’s important that we listen to the feedback of the Barnsley community.”

“The fete will be a fantastic way to end the summer and raise money for Barnsley Hospital Charity. It will be a great afternoon out for all the family so if you’re in the area, why not pop by and have a browse around the stalls?”

All the above events are open to the public; there is no need to book a place. If you plan to attend the AGM, please arrive at the venue at 9.30am.