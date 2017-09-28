Care home short-listed for prestigious awards

Norwood Grange Care Home in Sheffield has been shortlisted in the UK’s newest care awards and is in the running for a prestigious national award.

The home has been shortlisted in both the Activities Team category and the Care Team Category at the Caring UK Awards, a new annual event which recognises excellence and achievement within the care sector throughout the country.

The Activities team at Norwood Grange Care Home have been nominated because they encourage residents to ‘love life now’ offering a wide variety of experiences to enjoy both in the care home and outside. The Care Team consistently demonstrate the benefits of person centered care, giving residents choice and flexibility. They work closely together to create a warm, loving environment for their residents.

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading care industry magazine Caring UK, with support from headline sponsor Clydesdale/Yorkshire Bank, and in each category up to six finalists have been selected, who will now go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will be out to impress by showcasing first-hand the great work going on in their homes.

This stage involves a visit to each finalist by a member of the awards team who will look around the facilities and chat to members and staff before compiling a comprehensive report, which will then be passed on to an expert judging panel to decide the worthy winners.

Trophies will then be presented at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday December 8 at The National Railway Museum in York.