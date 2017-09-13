Have your say on future plans for the fire service

Members of the public are invited to give feedback on Humberside Fire and Rescue Service’s plans for 2018 - 2021. The consultation runs for eight weeks, closing on Friday November 3.

The plans that are being consulted on are:

* Strategic Plan (SP) 2018 - 2021

Keeping our communities and our firefighters safe, and contributing to the firefighting and rescue capability of the UK, is our main priority. This three year plan outlines what we want to achieve, how we will do it and what we need to do well to accomplish this.

* Integrated Risk Management Plan (IRMP) 2018 - 2021

This three year plan identifies, assesses and effectively manages the risks facing our communities. It also includes the things we do to manage and reduce those risks, and how we will meet the response standards you can expect from us when we do turn out to emergencies.

All feedback will be presented to the Humberside Fire Authority on Friday December 8 and considered when preparing the final version of these plans.

To take part visit Click here