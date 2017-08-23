Hauntings and unsolved murder author to give talk

Author, Stephen Wade is coming to North Lincolnshire Central Library in Scunthorpe to talk about his long and successful career as a writer of more than 50 works of non-fiction.

The event is called ‘Writing a book: from idea to print’ and is taking place at Scunthorpe Central Library on Monday September 18 between 2pm and 4pm. Refreshments are included.

Entry is free and open to everyone, but especially those who are interested in the creative writing and publishing process.

Booking is required as there are limited places available. Call 01724 860161 or email library.enquires@northlincs.gov.uk to book your place.

Stephen will talk about his experiences of writing, researching and getting published, giving examples from his own work. He has also promised some entertaining anecdotes from his long and varied career!

Some of Stephen’s writing includes the ‘Foul deeds and suspicious deaths’ series, ‘Unsolved Yorkshire Murders’ and ‘Hauntings in Lincolnshire’.

Councillor Carl Sherwood (pictured), cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “It is fantastic news that Stephen Wade is coming to North Lincolnshire to talk about his career as a writer.

“Anyone interested in the creative writing and publishing process should not miss out on this free opportunity to hear from someone who has written over 50 works of non-fiction.