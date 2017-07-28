Guilty verdict for driver accused of mowing man down during Sheffield mass-brawl

A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of dangerous driving, after a man was mowed down during a mass-brawl on a Sheffield street.

The verdict was reached this afternoon, when jurors convicted Liam Sharp, 31, of one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with the incident, which took place on July 17 last year.

Sharp, of Chadwick Road, Woodthorpe was found not guilty of the more serious charge of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Judge David Dixon adjourned the sentencing until September 7, and released Sharp on bail until that date.

Sharp ran over over Nazeem Hussain in Staniforth Road, Darnall just before 7pm on July 17 last year.

Mr Hussain was left with a number of serious injuries including a fractured spine and a broken leg.

The court was told he also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder in the wake of the incident.

Opening the case on Wednesday, Christopher Rose, prosecuting, told the court that Mr Hussain was getting a hair cut at a barbers’ on Staniforth Road in the run up to the incident taking place.

He said the complainant and defendant are not believed to be known to each other.

“He was having his haircut when he saw someone being attacked by a group of males. He had gone to intervene. He recalls seeing cars being damaged but remembers little after that, except for lying on the ground and being in hospital,” said Mr Rose.

On arriving in Staniforth Road that afternoon, Sharp told police he came across what he described as an ‘apocalyptic’ mass-riot involving 150 Asian males, some of whom he says he recognised.

After a brief altercation with one of the men involved in the riot, Sharp said he wanted to leave the disturbance but wanted to find his sister first.

After two men, who he believed to be strangers, got into his car, Sharp said he attempted to flee the scene at speed and said he was too busy looking for his sister to see Mr Hussain.

A not guilty verdict in relation to the GBH charge means jurors in the trial did not believe there was sufficient evidence to prove Sharp ran Mr Hussain over intentionally, but believed the necessary burden of proof was reached to find him guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.