Growing the therapeutic benefits down on the Doncaster allotment

To mark National Allotment Week (14 – 20 August), green fingered gardeners at an allotment on Sandall Beat in Doncaster are encouraging local folk to join them and discover the benefits of growing your own.

Patients, volunteers and staff of Doncaster Rotherham and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) are holding an ‘open morning’ at the allotment on Leger Way on Monday 14 August between 10am to 12noon for anyone to call in for a cuppa and a chat.

Jane Sayner, Senior Occupational Therapist RDaSH, said: “Allotments bring so many benefits both mentally and physically. There is something very satisfying about growing your own and mixing with other people outside in the fresh air. We grow all our own produce including raspberries, beans, potatoes, leeks, celery, apples, radishes and much more.

“Mental illness can be very lonely, and our allotment gives people a chance to come together and offers a sense of purpose and structure. Allotments are a great way of connecting with others, and we’ve developed strong bonds with our neighbouring allotment holders which help to reduce some of the stigma and barriers around mental health.

“It would be great for local people to come along and see the work we do here to grow patients’ confidence to recovery.”

National Allotment Week is an annual event run by the National Society of Allotment and Leisure Gardening Ltd. This year’s theme is ‘Growing the Movement’ to celebrate the hard work put in to manage and preserve allotment sites.