Gritters on standby as temperatures expected to plummet in South Yorkshire

With low temperatures forecast for tonight, gritters are on standby across South Yorkshire to make the region's roads as safe as possible.

Following a wintry week, temperatures are expected to drop to 3°C tonight with widespread frost as the brisk northwesterly wind eases inland.

Both Sheffield City Council and Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council confirmed they would be sending their gritting teams this evening.

Sheffield Council's Streets Ahead Team said on Twitter: "Low temperatures tonight, expect to see all gritting routes treated #SYGrit #BeWinterReady."

Doncaster Council added: "We are out gritting tonight as low temperatures expected #sygrit"

The Met Office says tomorrow is due to get off to a frosty start, with lows of 5°C expected.

Pete Turland, of Doncaster Council stands infront of the gritters as they wait to be loaded with salt. Picture: Andrew Roe

This comes after Doncaster Council's competition to name their two new gritting lorries went viral. The council announced 'Gritsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-Slip Machinery' and 'David Plowie' as the hilarious winning names yesterday.