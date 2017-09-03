Grill pan sparks blaze at Doncaster home

An overheated grill pan sparked a blaze at a Doncaster home.
Firefighters were called to the scene at Grange Road, Bessacarr, at 5.50am on Friday, September 1.
No details have been given about any injuries caused or the extent of the damage yet.
An overheated grill pan sparked a blaze at a Doncaster home.
Firefighters were called to the scene at Grange Road, Bessacarr, at 5.50am on Friday, September 1.
No details have been given about any injuries caused or the extent of the damage yet.
Almost Done!
Registering with South Yorkshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.