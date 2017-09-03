Search

Grill pan sparks blaze at Doncaster home

Grange Road, Bessacarr. Picture: Google
An overheated grill pan sparked a blaze at a Doncaster home.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Grange Road, Bessacarr, at 5.50am on Friday, September 1.

No details have been given about any injuries caused or the extent of the damage yet.