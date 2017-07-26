Green light for sprinklers in Doncaster's tower blocks

Doncaster's high rise flats are to get automatic sprinklers as a fire safety measure after the Grenfell Tower disaster in London.

Doncaster Council's cabinet agreed the move on Tuesday, which will see systems fitted in all nine of the high rise blocks owned by the authority and rented out through St Leger Homes.

Aziz Elyasi

It will be paid for through the council's regeneration and environment capital programme, but the cost of the scheme has not yet been revealed.

Director of property services at the council, Mick Werritt, said: "St Leger Homes and DMBC colleagues have been working closely with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to further alleviate any fears of residents in Doncaster's high rise blocks.

"While working together it has become more apparent that fire suppression sprinkler systems have been proven to reduce the impact of fire. They are a potentially lifesaving tool that bring many benefits."

Approving the scheme, mayor Ros Jones said: "Our thoughts are with the victims and families affected by the tragic events of Grenfell Tower.

Lavinia Grant

"It has brought into focus the need to look at our own buildings and to make sure people are safe.

"This is a proactive measure that can enhance the safety of our tenants, and that will be a priority for all of us."

The move was welcomed by residents of Doncaster's tower blocks and their relatives.

Lavinia Grant, whose sister lives at Doncaster's tallest tower block, Silverwood House, at Balby Bridge, said: "My sister lives here and if there was a fire she would be at risk. What has happened in London makes you aware of that. I think fitting sprinklers is really important, especially after recent events."

Steve Proctor

Steve Proctor, aged 61, who lives in Silverwood House, said he was happy that the spinklers would be put in place.

"It will make me feel safer," he said.

Aziz Elyasi, aged 26, and his wife Sameia Elyasi, aged 23 also live in Silverwood House. Mr Elyasi said: "The council knocked on the door recently and said they were taking some of the cladding off.

"If they are now fitting sprinklers too then that is good and it must be a lot safer for people and the building. People have been worried after what happened in London."