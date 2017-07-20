Grab your pitch at Isle Charity Summer Camp-out

Families, and particularly single-parent families, are invited to chill out at an Isle-based festival-style camp.

Live music, fun activities, camp fires and fresh air are all part of cancer charity Team Verrico’s first big Summer Camp Out from August 4-6 at Clampit Creek, Haxey.

Music will be provided by folk and blues band Momma’s Days are Done, while artists Steffi Wulf and Tom Parker will be performing fire-spinning and slack-lining – a balance act that guests will have the opportunity to try out themselves.

NW Counselling Hub will also be at camp, providing drop-in sessions with trained counsellors, and sand tray and play therapies for children, as well as therapy dog Ellie. They will also offer family yoga sessions in the stunning countryside.

Band of Builders, a coalition of tradesman formed by landscaper Addam Smith to help his terminally ill friend buy and revamp his council-owned home, will build and deliver chairs and tables crafted from pallets for the campout – as well as all firewood.

A few pitches for up to six are still available at £40 each, with all money raised going back to the charity. To book tickets, visit: teamverrico.org/future-events

Team Verrico was founded in 2013 to aid research and help families, after Paul Verrico lost wife Anna to triple negative breast cancer, aged 36.

Paul said: “We hope that by keeping the price low we can encourage a lot of widowed and single parent families to come along.

“We’re looking to our volunteers to assist in putting tents up and generally engaging so that people can have a relaxing weekend without breaking the bank.

“To those new to the area, the town of Epworth is just four miles away; the old railway line provides a five-mile off-road cycle track and there are fantastic local walks over open fields. We are really looking forward to it”.