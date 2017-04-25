Google Street View car spotted in Doncaster town centre

Web giant Google could be updating its images of Doncaster after one of its Street View cars was spotted driving around the town centre.

One of the firm's camera cars, which captures imagery for the firm's Street View service, was spotted in Silver Street and Sunny Bar this morning.

Google Street View, which features in Google Maps and Google Earth, provides panoramic views from positions along many streets in the world.

It was launched in 2007 in several cities in the United States, and has since expanded to include cities and rural areas worldwide. Streets with Street View imagery available are shown as blue lines on Google Maps.