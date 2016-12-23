Goldthorpe Railway Project receives £40,000

Goldthorpe Railway Environmental Improvement Project is to benefit from £40,000 of Section 106 money, secured by Barnsley Council from the development of the Goldthorpe Colliery Site, adjacent to the Goldthorpe railway line.

The site is located close to Goldthorpe town centre and was previously part of the wider railway network that supported the coal mining industry; the site became redundant in the late twentieth century when the collieries closed and the tracks were taken up.

A working group formed with members from the Dearne Area Team, the University of Sheffield, Big Local, Princess Trust, Network Rail, stakeholders and local residents designed a plan to transform the disused railway line running through the centre of Goldthorpe into natural habitat for the local community. The money will be used to transform the site into an open community space and will include the installation of a community garden, historical interactive timeline and children’s play structures.

The project will be delivered in stages and will help contribute to the wider regeneration and transformation of Goldthorpe. Helping to build on the positive work already carried out in the area to counteract fly tipping and wider environmental abuse of the site.

Councillor Roy Miller, Cabinet Spokesperson for Place, said: “This is great news for the residents of Goldthorpe. The funding will help go towards the regeneration of the area and has been something the local residents and community groups have been working hard to achieve over the last few years.

“The project will help strengthen visitor economy and protect the borough for future generations by creating a greener sustainable environment, contributing towards a stronger community and increasing external funding into the Dearne.”

Section 106 funding is money that developers of larger sites pay to the council to reduce the impact of the development.

Developers sign a S106 agreement as part of their planning permission. This is a legal document that specifies what the money is spent on and where.

For further information on the project so far visit: www.goldthorperailwayc.wixsite.com/home