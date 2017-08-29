Generous donation aids accessibility at South Yorkshire nature reserve

Three organisations have generously supported the RSPB enabling Old Moor nature reserve to buy three brand new mobility scooters for visitors to use, replacing the old ones which had become unfit for use.

The nature reserve, near Barnsley, received £4500 from the Dearne Valley Landscape Partnership (DVLP), £2200 from Yorkshire Water and £500 came from the Marjorie Coote Old People’s Charity Fund, which funds support for older people in the South Yorkshire and Sheffield City region.

The Vanos Galaxy Mobility Scooters, delivered to Old Moor this month, have been provided by Parkgate Mobility, who generously reduced the cost, saving over £2,000. They have also supplied free servicing for three years.

Matthew capper, Senior Site Manager at RSPB Old Moor, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the new scooters, and we know our visitors will be as equally pleased, as they really do make such a difference. We’re very grateful for the generous support of all the organisations involved.

“Having the scooters on site means our visitors with mobility issues still have the opportunity to explore the whole site and see the exciting wildlife that makes its home here.”

Richard King, Manager of the Dearne Valley Landscape Partnership said: “We’re thrilled to be able to continue our close working relationship with RSPB Old Moor by helping with the purchase of these scooters. One of the key aims of the DVLP is to aim to encourage people to explore and learn more about the wonderful heritage and landscapes of the Dearne Valley. These scooters can only help this by encouraging more people to see even more of Old Moor and what it has to offer everyone.”

Kristian Griffen, Business Team Leader at Yorkshire Water, said: “We are very supportive of inclusive access for all to the countryside, which is something we are keen to expand on our own land, and so we were happy to provide funding for the mobility scooters at Old Moor nature reserve. In addition, we are looking to support a number of volunteering days on site where we will carry out a variety of tasks in supporting the RSPB’s improvement and development plans.”

The mobility scooters are available to hire at a cost of £4. For more information on accessibility and other site details, please visit www.rspb.org.uk/oldmoor or call 01226 751593.

