Gang steals tools from van near Sheffield school

A gang of five men stole tools from a van parked outside a Sheffield school.

The incident happened near Ballifield Primary School in Handsworth Grange Road, Handsworth, at 2.30pm on Wednesday, July 5.

A spokesperson for the Sheffield South East Local Policing Team said: "There are potential positive lines of enquiry for this crime and the investigation continues."

Elsewhere, thieves also stole registration plates from a vehicle parked in Donetsk Way, Owlthorpe, between 8am and 6.30pm yesterday.

Contact police with information on 101.