GALLERY: First class ch-ch-changing chameleon Bowie receives unique stamp of approval

Imitation may be sincerest form of flattery but philately is surely supreme seal of approval.

Royal Mail has dedicated for first time entire issue to individual musical or cultural artist, namely late great David Bowie, specifically former stamping ground of his iconic album covers. Here, soundtracked by (arguably) top ten tracks, see together all ten stamps honouring ever-evolving guises of masterful musician who was Man Who Fell To Earth via Major Tom to Jareth the Goblin King, Ziggy Stardust and Alladin Sane by way of Thin White Duke - essentially multi-talented performer who changed iconic personas like most people change their pants.

FAVE FACE?: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/vote-on-first-anniversary-of-his-shock-death-choose-your-fave-face-of-ch-ch-changing-chameleon-david-bowie-1-8324023

