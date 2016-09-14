Future of our parks remains uncertain

A Public Parks Inquiry into our green-spaces could reveal the future for Sheffield's parks.

.The inquiry by the Communities and Local Government Committee opened in July and will close for written submissions at the end of this month.

The national inquiry will be studying alternative funding models, such as a mutual or a trust, for the estimated 27,000 public parks in Britain.

Sheffield City Council has been working with the National Trust, who were awarded £100,000 to develop an endowment model for Sheffield, using Millhouses Park as a pilot project.

The council said the parks service has faced a £4m cut to their budget over the last four years, across Sheffield's 70-plus parks. Local authorities have no statutory duty to fund and maintain public parks, so organizations like Heeley Development Trust have pioneered community owned spaces in Sheffield such as Heeley Peoples Park.

Trust Manager, Andy Jackson, said: "I really care about the future of Sheffield's Parks and I'm not worried about them being sold-off to private developers. I believe the City Council are committed to the future of our green-spaces. The idea that the National Trust will come in and own the parks is a red herring, I think. The idea was that the City Council would work together with them to come up with an alternative model of management."

He added: "If we want these parks to keep going we all must take some responsibility to look after them, just the basics, not littering, things like this, they all add up."

A heritage lottery fund report titled 'State of UK Public Parks' published this year stated:

"Without urgent action the continuing downward trend in the condition of many of our most treasured parks and green spaces is set to continue. Whilst new ways of working and generating income are showing potential, more support, shared learning and collaboration is needed to support those that manage public parks."

The report also found that eighty six percent of parks managers, nationwide, have seen cuts to their budgets since 2010 while an estimated 2.6 billion visits are made to public parks each year.

Mr Jackson said: "It's about more than money, these spaces contribute to our lives in ways that are hard to put a value on. Obviously, they can add to property prices, but if you focus on that you're missing the point. Without our green and open spaces, Sheffield would not be the unique place it is."