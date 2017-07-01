Fury as Rudimental, brought in to replace axed Mark Ronson gig at Doncaster Racecourse, cancel minutes before they were due on stage

Racegoers have reacted angrily tonight after dance stars Rudimental, brought in to replace DJ Mark Ronson at a gig at Doncaster Racecourse tonight also pulled out of the show, minutes before they were due on stage.

The band were due to take to the stage after racing at Town Moor this evening, standing in for Uptown Funk star Ronson who pulled out of his show a couple of weeks ago due to illness.

But racegoers were left fuming when an announcement was made shortly before the band were due to take to the stage that their performance had also been cancelled due to illness.

And there have even been suggestions from some fans that the band missed the concert because they are in Jamaica.

Doncaster Racecourse issued a statement via its Facebook and Twitter accounts which read: "Unfortunately due to illness we have been informed in the last hour that Rudimental cannot perform this evening.

"There will be a full DJ set with full production and light show after racing.

"Doncaster Racecourse management is sorry for this unforeseen circumstance.

"We request that ticket holders retain their tickets from today's race day. We appreciate customers will have questions and a statement regarding Rudimental will be made early next week as we explore options for rescheduling and options regarding tickets.

"The racecourse team continue to work to deliver this evening's race meeting and we will address any queries from Monday.

"We can only apologise for the change."

The band, whose hits include Not Giving In and Feel The Love, also issued a brief statement, tweeting: "Doncaster: We are very sorry but we cannot make the show tonight. We have sorted a great replacement act and will come back soon. Apologies!"

The announcement, which was also made over the public address system at Town Moor, was met with anger from racegoers with many taking to the course's Facebook page to vent their frustrations.

Jane Ward posted: "Shocking specifically booked for Mark Ronson then to be let down by 2 performers????? NOT HAPPY celebrating my sons 21st birthday. We've spent a lot of money today in the Conduit Suite for this."

Rachael Jane Innes added: "Omg!!! Tonight was jinxed from the start now 2 failed artists!"

Nicola Green posted: "Really disappointed, celebrating my 30th today with friends, first let down with Mark Ronson and now with Rudimental, and to only find out at end of racing is terrible."

Jenna Duckitt posted a photo from Rudimental's Instagram account showing the band posing in a sun-kissed resort to promote their new single and wrote: "Nothing to do with being in Jamaica then?"

And Alan Schoolzee Povey wrote: "They were fine when they were live streaming a dj set at a house party on their Facebook last night, must have got a bit carried away, book a local dj next time."