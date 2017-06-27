Funeral of tragic Doncaster teenager Cerys King, 18 takes place after appeal to raise £5,000 succeeds

The funeral of a tragic Doncaster teenager who took her own life was due to take place this afternoon after a crowdfunding appeal to pay for it hit its £5,000 goal.

18-year-old Cerys King died earlier this month after a secret battle with depression - and friends and family organised a crowdfunding appeal to raise the cash to give her "the funeral she deserves."

Wellwishers from across the country chipped in to raise the money in a matter of days and the funeral service was due to take place at St John's Church in Wadworth this afternoon.

Doncaster Coroner Nicola Mundy opened an inquest into the teen's death at Doncaster Coroner's Court last week.

And Cerys's sister Georgia last week penned an emotional tribute to the teen, describing her as "beautiful and amazing."

