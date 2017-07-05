Funeral of Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster killed in terror attack taking place this month

The funeral arrangements have been revealed for Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster who was killed in the Manchester terror attack.

Her heartbroken partner Ian Winslow posted on Facebook that the service will take place at City Road Cemetery on Friday, July 21, at 3.15pm.

Kelly, aged 32, died when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb outside an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May.

The Arbourthorne woman had attended with her sister Claire, aged 33, and niece Hollie, aged 12, who both spent weeks in hospital receiving treatment for their injuries. A total of 22 people died in the blast.

Ian, aged 36, described his partner as a "beautiful person."