One Funeral Director has decided to fight back against the city's angry drivers.

Micheal Fogg, 52, lives in Intake and runs the funeral home on Woodhouse Road, Manor Top. He featured on Toby Fosters BBC radio Sheffield breakfast show talking about 'peoples disrespect of funeral processions.'

He said: "I even suffered some road rage this morning after the radio show, it's unbelievable."

"Me and Toby were talking about how The Star had written something about how Sheffield was ranked as one of the worst places for road rage in the country. I'd have to agree with that."

Michael reached breaking point about a year ago after when a family suffered a particularly poignant torrent of road rage.

He said: "We were doing the funeral of a young girl, Jasmyn Chan, who died in a hit and run, and this idiot was honking at us. He overtook the hearse and was shouting abuse out his window. It was awful."

Michael decided to install cameras in all his cars because he'd had enough of abusive drivers.

"I thought, next time this happens, it'll be recorded and I'll put it out there for the public to see."

Mr Fogg first captured a motorist abusing one of his funeral processions around nine months ago.

He said: "We have a facebook page, and I just started putting the videos up on that. It's not unusual to get 250,000 people sharing and commenting on it. I make sure people see the driver and his car registration. The Police have bee in touch with me a couple of times, asking me to take them down because the driver is suffering harassment. But I just think, you can't argue with what's on the screen. Don't behave like a moron and you won't get harassed. I love the cameras, I think they've been fantastic."

Funeral car manufacturer, Coleman-Mills, got wind of Michael's idea and are now planning to install cameras in all their vehicles in the near future. "They phoned me and said that it was something that they'd never considered before but it was a brilliant idea."

He said: "I've been doing this job 36 years . Look, I know as a driver, when you get stuck behind a caravan on the motorway, it's annoying. It's the same with hearses in big cities."

He added: "My main concern is that there is a dignity and respect shown to the family at a funeral. I know we go a bit slow but this is all part of it. It's one of the most stressful days of someone's life and they don't need the extra aggravation."