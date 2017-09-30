Funeral details emerge of Sheffield man stabbed to death

The funeral of a man stabbed to death in Sheffield will take place on Monday.

Police said Sami Khaled Saif Al-Sarsoori, aged 31, was stabbed in Wensley Street, Firth Park, just after midnight on Saturday, September 9, going into Sunday.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

A devastated relative said the funeral service will take place at the Al Quba Mosque on Worksop Street in Attercliffe on Monday, October 2, at 1pm.

He added: "All those that knew Sami are welcome to attend."

Tributes from friends and family poured in for Sami following his death, who was described as a 'well-respected and well-liked' figure in the community.

Khalid Mokadeh, aged 21, of The Oval, Firth Park, has been charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court in October.